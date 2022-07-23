Park Can Leave His Mark At Newton Abbot

Two horses at half decent prices this Monday, starting at Newton Abbot where you would have to think that Manor Park has a good chance of success in the 3.35pm. he won this race last season off a mark of 110 by ten lengths and although he has to carry six pounds more in 2022, when you take his jockey’s claims (both this year and last) in to account, he only has an added two pounds to worry about.

Hampered when fifth at Stratford last time out in a race I am willing to put a line through, he came home second at the same course in June, and although he has top-weight today, this represents a drop in class at a track he clearly likes, with two wins and two third places from just the five starts.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Manor Park 3.35pm Newton Abbot 8/1 most bookmakers