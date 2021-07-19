Owen Burrows Colt Is Improving Fast

I cannot pretend we are in for an afternoon and evening of top -class racing, because with the King George weekend from Ascot later in the week, we have a bit of a quiet spell.

Ffos Las put on one of the better cards and although not the biggest price ever seen (by any stretch), it is hard to look past Asadjumeirah in the 4.45pm for the Owen Burrows/Jim Crowley team.

Beaten in to fourth on his first two starts this season, both over five furlongs, he stepped up to the six he faces here with a comfortable win at Nottingham despite a slow start, and an added four pounds from the handicapper seems unlikely to stop the son of Adaay from following up in this company.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt win Asadjumeirah 21/ most bookmakers