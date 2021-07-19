Apple To See Her Rivals Crumble At Ballinrobe

Over to Ireland for one of our selections today and a strange one perhaps as I will be getting involved in a maiden hurdle with a huge field.

Apple Crumble (3.48pm Ballinrobe) failed to impress in her point-to-points, falling at Dromahane on her debut, and pulling up at Lingstown, not the best of starts to her racing career. A move to Carlow trainer Barry Fitzgerald seemed to work miracles when she made her bumper debut at Punchestown when sent off a 25/1 chance before beating the odds-on Willie Mullins hot-pot Never Feel Blue, a previous winner, by an easy five lengths.

She wandered around after hitting then front that day showing all the signs of inexperience, and with improvement assured, she may well make her hurdling debut a winning one – though we do have to take her ability to jump the smaller obstacles on trust, which is the only worry.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt win Apple Crumble 7/4 bet365