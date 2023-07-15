Paddy Brennan Can Get A Tune Out Of Shakiyra

Off to Newton Abbot for our second bet this Monday when Fergal O’Brien unleashes newcomer Shakiyra in the bumper at 5.10pm.

A four-year-old home-bred daughter of Passing Glance, she is a half-sister to the decent Call Me tara (who won by 40 lengths at Uttoxeter last week), she is reported to be working well ahead of her first start, and in receipt of weight from her elders and her male opponents, connections are confident she can get off to a winning start.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Shakiyra 5.10pm Newton Abbot 13/8 William Hill