Big Mac Can Go In Again At Ayr

One on the Flat and one over the jumps this afternoon for a change, and if Mac Ailey arrives here in the same form as last time out, the 3.10pm at Ayr may be all over bar the shouting.

The seven-year-old hasn’t really shown too much this year but came back to his best here over ten furlongs last time out when travelling well throughout before hitting the front two out and holding on for a neck success. He has to carry a 4lb penalty for that success today but may be even better suited by the return to the mile here, and if he gets a clear run he could well follow up for James Sullivan on board Tim Easterby’s gelding.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Mac Ailey 3.10pm Ayr 8/1 most bookmakers