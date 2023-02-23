PDC European Tour Kicks Off In Kiel On Friday

WRIGHT TO FACE WADE OR VAN BARNEVELD IN KIEL

Peter Wright will take on James Wade or Raymond van Barneveld in the second round of the Interwetten Baltic Sea Darts Open, with the draw and schedule for the opening PDC European Tour event of 2023 now confirmed.

The Wunderino Arena in Kiel will play host to the inaugural Baltic Sea Darts Open from February 24-26, as 48 players battle it out for the £30,000 top prize and the first European Tour title of the yea

Luke Humphries – a winner of four European Tour titles in 2022 – will headline this weekend’s action, alongside second seed Michael van Gerwen and World Champion Michael Smith.

Friday’s first round will feature 16 matches across two sessions, including a blockbuster clash between ten-time TV title winner Wade and five-time World Champion Van Barneveld.

Steve Beaton and Adrian Lewis will lock horns in another fascinating tie, with Germany’s number one Gabriel Clemens up against a resurgent Daryl Gurney.

Elsewhere, Stephen Bunting will play 2019 World Cup of Darts runner-up William O’Connor, while Brendan Dolan faces former World Youth Champion Arron Monk.

The 16 seeded players enter the fray in Saturday’s second round, as Wright prepares to kick off his European Tour campaign against Wade or Van Barneveld.

Top seed Humphries will meet World Championship semi-finalist Clemens or two-time TV title winner Gurney, with O’Connor or Bunting awaiting Van Gerwen in round two.

Third seed Damon Heta faces the winner of the tie between Bradley Brooks and Josh Payne in round two, while two-time European Champion Rob Cross will take on either Ricky Evans or Martijn Dragt.

Premier League star Nathan Aspinall has been pitted against Beaton or Lewis, before World Champion Smith begins his campaign in Kiel against Jermaine Wattimena or Host Nation Qualifier Niko Springer.

Ryan Joyce and Graham Usher will battle it out for the right to play Gerwyn Price in round two, while Price’s World Cup partner Jonny Clayton faces Jeroen Mioch or Ted Evetts.

Following Saturday’s second round, the last 16 will take place on Sunday afternoon, before the tournament concludes with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final in a bumper evening session.

Live coverage of all 2023 European Tour events will be streamed through Viaplay in the UK, the Netherlands, Poland and all Nordic & Baltic countries, and through DAZN for viewers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Coverage will also be shown on PDCTV (excluding Germany, Austria and Switzerland) and through bookmakers’ worldwide.

2023 Interwetten Baltic Sea Darts Open

Wunderino Arena, Kiel, Germany

February 24-26

Tournament Draw Bracket – Second Round Onwards

(1) Luke Humphries v Gabriel Clemens/Daryl Gurney

(16) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Shaun Wilkinson/Ritchie Edhouse

(8) Michael Smith v Jermaine Wattimena/Niko Springer

(9) Dirk van Duijvenbode v Florian Hempel/Richard Veenstra

(4) Rob Cross v Ricky Evans/Martijn Dragt

(13) Ryan Searle v Niels Zonneveld/Mario Vandenbogaerde

(5) Peter Wright v James Wade/Raymond van Barneveld

(12) Danny Noppert v Filip Sebesta/Keegan Brown

(2) Michael van Gerwen v William O’Connor/Stephen Bunting

(15) Jonny Clayton v Jeroen Mioch/Ted Evetts

(7) Nathan Aspinall v Steve Beaton/Adrian Lewis

(10) Joe Cullen v Arron Monk/Brendan Dolan

(3) Damon Heta v Bradley Brooks/Josh Payne

(14) Martin Schindler v Ryan Meikle/Lukas Wenig

(6) Dave Chisnall v Lewy Williams/Dennis Nilsson

(11) Gerwyn Price v Ryan Joyce/Graham Usher

Schedule of Play

Friday February 24

First Round

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 GMT)

Ricky Evans v Martijn Dragt

Niels Zonneveld v Mario Vandenbogaerde

Lewy Williams v Dennis Nilsson

Filip Sebesta v Keegan Brown

Jeroen Mioch v Ted Evetts

Arron Monk v Brendan Dolan

Jermaine Wattimena v Niko Springer

Bradley Brooks v Josh Payne

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 GMT)

Shaun Wilkinson v Ritchie Edhouse

Ryan Joyce v Graham Usher

Ryan Meikle v Lukas Wenig

William O’Connor v Stephen Bunting

Florian Hempel v Richard Veenstra

James Wade v Raymond van Barneveld

Gabriel Clemens v Daryl Gurney

Steve Beaton v Adrian Lewis

Saturday February 25

Second Round

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 GMT)

Ryan Searle v Zonneveld/Vandenbogaerde

Rob Cross v Evans/Dragt

Dave Chisnall v Williams/Nilsson

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Wilkinson/Edhouse

Joe Cullen v Monk/Dolan

Damon Heta v Brooks/Payne

Danny Noppert v Sebesta/Brown

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Hempel/Veenstra

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 GMT)

Nathan Aspinall v Beaton/Lewis

Jonny Clayton v Mioch/Evetts

Gerwyn Price v Joyce/Usher

Luke Humphries v Clemens/Gurney

Michael Smith v Wattimena/Springer

Peter Wright v Wade/Van Barneveld

Michael van Gerwen v O’Connor/Bunting

Martin Schindler v Meikle/Wenig

Sunday February 26

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 GMT)

Third Round

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 GMT)

Quarter-Finals

Semi-Finals

Final

Sunday’s games played in Draw Bracket order

Photos credit PDC