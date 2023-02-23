Irish Raider To Frank The Overseas Form

Five winning favourites in a row here suggest the market gets things pretty accurate, and in this case that points us towards the Milton Harris trained Scriptwriter, the winner of his first two starts over hurdles at Sedgefield and Cheltenham which he followed with a win on the Flat at Wolverhampton and a second to Comfort Zone back at Cheltenham last month.

Interestingly, he was beaten three-quarters of a length by Joseph O’Brien’s Comfort Zone that day and he seems happy to take on the jolly here with Nusret, and should know exactly where he stands. A winner at Punchestown on his hurdling bow, he has since come home third to lively Cheltenham Festival contenders Lossiemouth (at Leopardstown) and Blood Destiny (at Fairyhouse), but the really scary thing is, if he wins here this afternoon, that merely proves just how far ahead the Irish novices are.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Nusret 1.50pm Kempton 7/2 Bet365