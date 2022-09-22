Pearly Queen At Newmarket

Although we are very much at the back end of the Flat season there are still plenty of things that need deciding (top juvenile for example) and some decent racing still to come.

When I see any race with the word Dubai in the title, I am always quietly confident that if Godolphin have a horse suited by the conditions, they will be looking to take home the prize.

The 2.25pm at Newmarket looks a good example, and one glance at the form of Eternal Pearl suggests she may be the one to be on.

A daughter of Frankel who cost 700,000gns as a yearling, she has won her last three starts with an easy victory at this level last time out, and with both trainer Charlie Appleby and jockey William Buick in ridiculous form, she just has to be followed until beaten in my opinion.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Eternal Pearl 2.25pm Newmarket 5/2 Bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes, and Boylesports