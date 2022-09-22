The Four-Timer Is On!

Potopova is a very nice filly and she may well make me eat my words, but I cannot see why she is the favourite ahead of the Joel Stakes at 3,.35pm when she is rated 7lb inferior to Tempus according to the handicapper, and only gets 3lb here.

Add the fact that Archie Watson’s six-year-old has won his last three with two of them at Group Three level, and you can see why he may be the better value here despite giving two years to his market rival.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Tempus 3.35pm Newmarket 3/1 Bet365