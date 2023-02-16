Phoenix Can Rise From The Ashes

Just the 12 runnings to work with here but the stats gave us a shortlist of two last week including the 9/1 winner – but I went for the wrong one when it came to a final decision, and am still angry with myself about that. Running though the maths (it’s boring but if it works who cares?), and I note: No winner has been priced bigger than 10/1 (100%), all winners came from the first six in the market at the off (100%), all were aged between seven and eleven (100%), none had raced in the last 15 days (100%), 11 had raced in the last 90 days (92%), 11 were rated 135 or above (92%), 11 had raced four times or less this season (92%), and 11 who completed last time out came home in the first five (91%).

Add those together and we end up with a new shortlist of two – Phoenix Way and Revels Hill. Personally (and after last week), I will be backing them both, but for this article I need to come to a conclusion and note that as they are both trained by Harry Fry (complete coincidence), there is no point in looking at trainer form! Revels Hill is rated 137 here with his best win off a mark of 129 while, Phoenix Way has won twice off his current mark of 140 and with Lorcan Murtagh good value for his 3lb claim from the saddle, he will me my pick each way today.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Phoenix Way Ascot 2.25pm 5/1 most bookmakers