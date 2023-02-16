Shhh – I’m All Over Shishkin

Heart rules head time for the big race of the day despite only six going to post for the Ascot chase. Irish raider Fakir D’oudairies heads the betting at 7/4 for Joseph O’Brien and is an obvious contender, while Paul Nicholls, responsible for so many odds on defeats last Saturday, seems pretty sweet on the chances of Pic D’Orhy, unbeaten after three starts over fences this season. Both deserve the utmost respect, but why is Shishkin only third in the early betting? Nicky Henderson’s nine-year-old is an absolute class act at his best and rated 10lb or more superior to all his rivals, yet he has gone off the boil a bit lately, pulling up in the Champion Chase at Cheltenham last March, and a 15 length third to Edwardstone in the Tingle Creek in December.

There is a school of thought that a monster battle with Energumene at Ascot in January 2022 has finished him for good, but that would be the sort of challenge trainer Nicky Henderson loves so I am not willing to write hm off just yet. Nicky is convinced that the gelding now needs a step up in trip hence the added five furlongs this afternoon, and if that is correct, he is too big at the current 11/4 and he is the one I would prefer to be on accordingly.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Shishkin 3.35pm Ascot 9/4 most bookmakers