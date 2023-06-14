Pink Is Looking Rosie

Jockey Cieren Fallon heads north for just the two rides at York this afternoon and I am going to take the hint that he is there to ride Pink Crystal for William Haggas, one of his most ardent supporters. The daughter of Shamardal has won three of her 11 starts to date, all over this trip of six furlongs with one on the all-weather at Lingfield, and the other two on good to firm ground at Thirsk And Brighton.

Despite not winning her two best runs were at the end of last season when beaten less than a length when second at Ayr and ten a two-length third at Newmarket, both in Listed class, and although he has top weight here, she can hopefully prove too good for them on her return to handicap company.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Pink Crystal 3.00pm York 5/2 Bet365