Appleby Horse Looks Ripe For Success

What a time to be alive with some decent racing today and Royal Ascot to look forward to in the near future – and the sun is shining as well – beer o’clock! Naturally, the hunt for winners goes on and I will be all over Inner City ahead of his second start in the 2.40pm at Sandown this afternoon.

He did let his supporters down when fourth at Yarmouth on the first of the month when sent off the 9/4 favourite, but the Charlie Appleby horses have picked up a bit in recent weeks and he was beaten less than a length at the line. Pulling too hard to have the acceleration needed in the finish that day, he ran on well late on which bodes well for the uphill finish at Sandown.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Inner City 2.40pm Sandown 6/4 Bet365