Pleading The Fifth At Ascot

Ascot to start with this Friday afternoon and the reappearance of Godolphin’s Fifth Column, who burned a few fingers on his debut when only seventh at Kempton on the all-weather.

Sent off the 11/8 favourite that day, the son of Kingman missed the start before running into traffic issues before the penny finally dropped and he ran on strongly to be beaten just three lengths at the line.

He went into my notebook as “very promising” meaning I have no choice but to back him here, and although up against a big field of pretty much unknown quantities, the switch to turf is a positive, and I am expecting a bold effort.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Fifth Column 2.25pm Ascot 3/1 most bookmakers