The Nearest I Will Ever Get To Harvard

Classified Stakes usually mean Class Six and an immediate swerve from but that is not the case with the 4.10pm at Ascot this afternoon, a Class Three and with a really interesting line-up.

The three-year-olds get 4lb from their elders here which may swing things in their favour, with arguments to be made for Waleefy, Thunder Blue, and the hat-trick seeking Harvard Sound.

We don’t really know how good Tom Clover’s son of Ten Sovereigns is just yet, but we do know that after a second at Kempton on debut he has won both races since with ease, with as seven and a half lengths success in a Lingfield maiden and a three and a quarter length win in a novice event at the same track.

He makes his turf debut here but on breeding that should not be an issue, and he looks a horse that I will keep backing until he tastes defeat in whatever grade.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Harvard Sound 4.10pm Ascot 7/1 Paddy Power and Bet Victor