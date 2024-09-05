Featured Horse Racing Sport

The Nearest I Will Ever Get To Harvard

September 5, 2024
Sean Trivass

Classified Stakes usually mean Class Six and an immediate swerve from but that is not the case with the 4.10pm at Ascot this afternoon, a Class Three and with a really interesting line-up.

The three-year-olds get 4lb from their elders here which may swing things in their favour, with arguments to be made for Waleefy, Thunder Blue, and the hat-trick seeking Harvard Sound.

We don’t really know how good Tom Clover’s son of Ten Sovereigns is just yet, but we do know that after a second at Kempton on debut he has won both races since with ease, with as seven and a half lengths success in a Lingfield maiden and a three and a quarter length win in a novice event at the same track.

He makes his turf debut here but on breeding that should not be an issue, and he looks a horse that I will keep backing until he tastes defeat in whatever grade.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Harvard Sound 4.10pm Ascot 7/1 Paddy Power and Bet Victor

