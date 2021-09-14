Plenty Of Horses Who May Well Live Up To Their Names

The 3.50pm at Yarmouth looks a pretty decent handicap at first glance and I will be watching it very carefully as I am convinced it is full of future winners.

Future looks appropriately named and is getting better with every start, and she may even go off favourite here, while Crystal Starlet is bred to be a lot better than we have seen so far, and a mark of 72 makes her very tempting indeed with Ryan Moore back in the saddle for Sir Michael Stoute like the good old days.

Both should go well but trainer Nicky Henderson does remarkably well when sending his jumpers on to the flat, and I am hoping for a big run from the four-year-old Progressive, a winner on the flat for Roger Varian, and over hurdles at Doncaster for her current handler. Decent enough without winning since, she has now had the obligatory wind operation that seems all the rage these days, and if she improves as expected, then top-weight won’t stop her going close this afternoon with Neil Callan, back from Hong Kong, enjoying life in the saddle over here once more.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Progressive 3.50pm Yarmouth 14/1 William Hill