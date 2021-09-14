Give The Horse Some Credit

Ayr is undoubtedly the meeting of the week, though the first day starts with some tricky handicaps that looks as if they will take some solving.

Never one to shirk a challenge, I do fancy the each way chances of the locally trained Platinumcard, who seems to have a lot in his favour. Unbeaten after two starts at Ayr both over this distance, he seems to handle any ground having won on soft, good and good to firm (which is currently expected here), and has a record over this trip of a mile and a quarter or a furlong shorter of 3,1,1,1,1 making him look a better bet by the second. The only negative I can find is that he will need a career best off this handicap mark, but if he can’t run on to a place I would be surprised, and he is priced so we can back him each way, just in case.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Platinumcard 4.45pm Ayr 15/2 Bet365 and William Hill