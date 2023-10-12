Poetry In Motion At Newmarket

“Just” the 34 runners declared for the two mile two furlong Cesarewich handicap won last year by the well backed Run For Oscar who returned a 4/1 chance, though in case we forget, Willie Mullins won this three times from 2018 to 2020 and he has three in this year plus a reserve.

I can fully understand why Pied Piper is the early jolly for Irish trainer Gordon Elliott who has booked jockey Ryan Moore which catches the eye, but any value has already gone in my eyes and I will be chancing the David Pipe trained Wordsworth here despite his weight.

Bought specifically with this race in mind he has his first start for the yard over hurdles at Bangor when winning by 13 lengths in a canter, and if he can recapture the form that saw him come home third in the Group Two Curragh Cup in June last year when in the care of Aidan O’Brien, he could surprise a few with Christian Howarth deliberately targeted as a top apprentice who takes 5lb off his back.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Wordsworth 2.40pm Newmarket 28/1 Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook