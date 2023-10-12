Ryan Runner May Waltz To Success

Horses coming out of a single figure draw have won nine of the last 10 renewals of this contest with trainer David O’Meara winning three of those, and Kevin Ryan and Michael Dods snagging two each. O’Meara and Ryan are both out to add to those numbers with three and four runners here respectively, but before I delve into their horses let’s have a look at the facts from the last 10 years. We haven’t seen a winner priced bigger than 20/1 or shorter than 13/2, all the winners have been aged four to six, none have been officially rated below 92, and all last raced within 60 days. Add those to the food mixer (using current prices I’m afraid) and we have just two horses left, with the William Haggas trained Montaasib, and my each way suggestion, Aleezdancer.

Trained by Kevin Ryan (box ticked), he has the benefit of 7lb claimer Curtis Wilson-Ruddock in the saddle, has won off a mark just 1lb lower than todays, and wasn’t disgraced in the Ayr Gold Cup when a three-length twelfth after missing the start. He was close to two lengths behind the Haggas runner that day but is a pound better off here before his jockeys claim, and that may see him run well at a working persons price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Aleezdancer 2.25pm York 14/1 Bet365 and Boyle Sports