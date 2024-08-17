Pontefract Newcomer Is Reportedly Above Average

Pontefract is the Premiere Raceday this afternoon which to us mere mortals simply means better prize money – and in theory, bigger and more competitive fields.

All seven runners in the opener at 3.45pm are unraced two-year-olds which makes life tricky, but word has reached me from Newmarket that Telepathic has been working well enough to suggest a winning debut.

A full-brother to Middle Park winner Charming Thought, he certainly looks the part on paper as a son of Oasis Dream who loved faster ground, and if he is tuned up ahead of his first start, he may well come home in front.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Telepathic 3.45pm Pontefract 7/1 most bookmakers