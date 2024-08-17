Featured Horse Racing Sport

Pontefract Newcomer Is Reportedly Above Average

August 17, 2024
Sean Trivass

Pontefract is the Premiere Raceday this afternoon which to us mere mortals simply means better prize money – and in theory, bigger and more competitive fields.

All seven runners in the opener at 3.45pm are unraced two-year-olds which makes life tricky, but word has reached me from Newmarket that Telepathic has been working well enough to suggest a winning debut.

A full-brother to Middle Park winner Charming Thought, he certainly looks the part on paper as a son of Oasis Dream who loved faster ground, and if he is tuned up ahead of his first start, he may well come home in front.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Telepathic 3.45pm Pontefract 7/1 most bookmakers

