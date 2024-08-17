Recent Winner Could Be All The Rage

The 4.45pm at Pontefract is possibly the best race of the day, a Listed event over six furlongs restricted to fillies, with connections eager to win to gain black type next to their horse’s name for future breeding value.

Eve Johnson Houghton is a trainer I have a lot of time for, and with her Rage Of Bamby the joint best in at these weights with Adaay In Devon according to official ratings, and a winner last time out, I see no reason to look any further.

Last time out she stormed clear before wandering a little in front at York but still won a hot handicap by a length and a quarter, and although this does represent another step up in class meaning nothing can be guaranteed, she does look to have a solid chance in an interesting race.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Rage Of Bamby 4.45pm Pontefract 2/1 Bet365