Porlock To Keep His Rivals At Bay

Not a lot worth looking at in the UK that I can find, with the exception of Porlock Bay in the Hunter chase at Market Rasen. Last march the eleven-year-old won the Hunter chase at the Cheltenham Festival by a short-head and it seems safe to assume that will be his main target this year as well.

He has had one run since when second in a point-to-point at Chaddesley Corbet in late December which will have put him spot on for this, and I expect him to win here before looking to double up at the Festival next month.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Porlock Bay 1.55pm Bangor-On-Dee Evens most bookmakers