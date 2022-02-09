Have The Law On Your Side at Meydan

As I am feeling the cold here in the UK I thought we would start today with a bet from Meydan in Dubai where I am sure the sun will be shining and bobble-hats will not be needed. Godolphin are attacking most races mob-handed and picking between their runners is akin to tap-dancing across a minefield so I will wait until the finale to back Bet Law each way.

I have no doubt that Doug Watson’s Al Tariq will be a rough nut to crack but he doesn’t have the best draw for a front runner in the seven stall and he may struggle to get to the raider from Uruguay from the off.

Only a three-year-old, my suggestion was having his first start in Dubai last time when making all to come home clear of his field, and although this is a big step up in class, he gets weight from his elders, and may have even more to offer as he gains in experience.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Bet Law 5.30pm Meydan 5/1 most bookmakers