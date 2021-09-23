Powerful Argument For Fahey Runner

Normally I just love these races but there is a distinct shortage of top-class two-year-olds on show here with one or two exceptions.

Perfect Power looks the one to beat for Richard Fahey after the son of Ardad, who now looks very well bought at £110,000 at the Breeze Ups, took the Darley Prix Morny (Group One) at Deauville last month. Pouncing late on that day under a forceful Soumillon ride, he met trouble in running but still won by over a length going away and if he can repeat that here on slightly better ground, he could well have too many guns for the rest of this field.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Perfect Power 3.00pm Newmarket 9/4 Paddy Power and Betfair.