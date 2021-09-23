British Raider Looks Hard To Oppose In Ireland!

A strange make up to this contest with some intriguing combatants. Twilight Spinner won last time out at Haydock when galloping clear of his field for a wide margin success in May but he has been sold out of the David O’Meara yard and has his first start for Joseph O’Brien here. He did impress and he could go on to be decent, but we have to remember that was on heavy ground, and winning distances can be exaggerated in drastic conditions.

Gyldan is even more of an unknown quantity after winning a Tipperary maiden by a couple of lengths before being thrown straight in to Group company here , but he clearly needs to find improvement, leaving British raider Art Power as my idea of the winner. He may not have won this season but he hasn’t run badly either, with a length and three-quarter fifth last time out behind Emaraaty Ana at Haydock in the Betfair Sprint Cup (Group One), and he ought to be able to make the most of the drop in class, with the Tim Easterby horses continuing to perform well in the main.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Art Power 4.10pm The Curragh 11/8 Bet365