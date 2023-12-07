Pretty In Pink At Aintree

Pink Legend has a touch of class about her, be that over hurdles or the larger obstacles, and although we are forced to take her fitness on turns on her return after over six months off, I doubt that will prove too much of a problem.

She has won three of her last four starts with an easy win over hurdles last time out at Perth which followed a Cheltenham success over fences, and as she seems equally at home over two to three miles, and is somehow still improving even at the age of nine, I would rather have her on my side than against me.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Pink Legend 12.55pm Aintree 6/4 most bookmakers