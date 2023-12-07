Coko Heads Over From Ireland

I know no horse has carried more than 11 stone six to success in the last decade, but Coko Beach is a class act and the double figure odds are just too much to simply pass them over.

Somehow, we read everywhere how the Irish horses are better than ours and how they are already farming our best races, yet the Gordon Elliott trained eight-year-old, a winner last time out at Navan, seems to be being ignored.

Jockey Danny Gilligan gets on well with the son of Cokoriko and is great value for his 5lb claim, and as he keeps four of these out of the handicap his chance of a place is just too much to simply ignore.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Coko Beach 2.05pm Aintree 11/1 Bet365