Pricey Purchase Out To Prove His Worth

By
Sean Trivass
-
0
35
Papillon, with delighted jockey Ruby Walsh, wins the 2000 Martell Grand National, at Aintree racecourse, Liverpool. * 02/04/01 Papillon (left, green top), ridden by jockey Ruby Walsh, jumping the last fence on his way to win the 2000 Martell Grand National. Papillon will be able to defend his Martell Grand National crown after the Irish Department of Agriculture today permitted horses to travel to Britain for the three-day Aintree fixture.

Money can’t buy you happiness apparently, though I wouldn’t mind the chance to find out, but it can, on occasion, buy you a decent horse, and that may be the case with the Pail Nicholls trained Divilskin, a 245,000gns purchase after winning his one point-to-point at Largy in Ireland very easily.

Interestingly, she was the horse to follow for Megan Nicholls on the RacingTV website and she should have a good idea of the strength in depth at the yard, and although bound to improve and a future chaser by the look of him, it will be a bitter disappointment to those who signed the cheque if he cannot make a winning debut under rules.  

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Divilskin 1.35pm Southwell Evens most bookmakers

