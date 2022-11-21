Pricey Purchase Out To Prove His Worth

Money can’t buy you happiness apparently, though I wouldn’t mind the chance to find out, but it can, on occasion, buy you a decent horse, and that may be the case with the Pail Nicholls trained Divilskin, a 245,000gns purchase after winning his one point-to-point at Largy in Ireland very easily.

Interestingly, she was the horse to follow for Megan Nicholls on the RacingTV website and she should have a good idea of the strength in depth at the yard, and although bound to improve and a future chaser by the look of him, it will be a bitter disappointment to those who signed the cheque if he cannot make a winning debut under rules.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Divilskin 1.35pm Southwell Evens most bookmakers