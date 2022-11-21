Catch Him When He’s Fresh

It remains sad to see so many small fields, reducing sensible each way opportunities for us all, but in Adrimel I am hoping we have a winner in the 3.10pm.

Dan Skelton’s Knickerbockerglory may well go off at a very short price here, but he has only had the one start over fences, albeit a winning one at Ffos Las, and he would be rated 11lb inferior to my suggestion were this over hurdles. Fences are obviously very different, but my suggestion won two of his first three starts over fences before unsurprisingly finding a Cheltenham Festival handicap and another at the Aintree Grand National meeting beyond him.

Dropped 3lb for those runs he has won off 2lb higher and more importantly, has gone well fresh in the past, and that may be the best time to catch the seven-year-old, who may have more to offer.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Adrimel 3.10pm Wetherby 3/1 Bet365, Paddy Power, and Betfair