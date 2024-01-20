Pride Of Place At Lingfield

The weather is causing havoc for the entire racing industry but if Lingfield do survive (50/50 at best), then I will take a risk on Kingston Pride in the bumper that opens the card at 12.05pm.

Bought for a huge (IMO) 200,000 Euros after winning his one and only point-to-point at Curraghmore, he makes his debut under rules for Nicky Henderson here and is reported to be a decent sort whose future undoubtedly lies over hurdles sooner rather than later. He will know his job which is a huge positive, and may outclass these despite the decent prize money on offer.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Kingston Pride 12.05pm Lingfield 11/10 SkyBet and Bet Victor