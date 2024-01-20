In-Form Stable Could Strike Again

We seem unlikely to find too much value at Chelmsford this afternoon but I have no choice but to include them as potentially the one meeting to go ahead. Mimamusa could not have been much greener than her debut when sent off a 40/1 chance at Wolverhampton just over a week ago, but the fact that she is sent back to the track as quickly as this suggests she has shown plenty of improvement at home for Andrew Balding.

A daughter of Australia and related to plenty of winners, she is no good thing here, but she does get 5lb from the colts and may be a bit of value with Ville Natale expected to go off at a pretty short price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Mimamusa 5.15pm Chelmsford 20/1 Bet365