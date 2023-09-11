Prince Is No Pauper

With the inclement weather decimating the countryside as I write and meetings open to question, common senses suggests I stick with the all-weather cards today and I have had a good look at Southwell and have come up with a couple of (questionable) each way suggestions. My first suggestion is trained by the in-form Richard Hannon as he sends recent Chelmsford winner Tahitian Prince back in to battle in the seven furlong handicap at 6.15pm.

Sean Levey will need to get to work a lot earlier over this trip to get him where he wants him during the race, but the six-year-old has a 33% strike rate on the all-weather, and a 67% place rate, and as he has won or placed off this and higher marks in the past, there are plenty of reasons to fancy his chances here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Tahitian Prince 6.15pm Southwell 7/1 most bookmakers