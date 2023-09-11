Saffie The One To Back

As I have written before, I am a big fan of Saffie Osborne, and she has already proved to the watching world that if you give her the horses she will ride the winners.

She was on board Billy Mill last time out when he got up late on to win at Newcastle over the seven furlongs, suggesting he can switch back to the mile here without an issue. Only put up 3lb by the handicapper and representing trainer Rod Millman, whose horses are running to form, he has to have a better chance than his price suggests.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Billy Mill 6.45pm Southwell 7/1 most bookmakers