Propelled To Rocket Home?

I get the feeling it may be worth watching and/or recoding the closing bumper at 5.00pm from Exeter as there may well be plenty of future winners lurking in this field.

Belguardo is reported to be well-regarded by the Pipe yard and made it on to the shortlist, but I am rather hoping the better ground expected here will see a winning run from Propelled.

A once raced son of Kapgarde out of the excellent Polly Peachum, he came home second on a softer surface at Huntingdon when sent off odds-on but despite his breeding, he looked as if better ground would see a much better effort. I fully expect him to be well backed all day so I suggest you take the price and only bet with a best odds guaranteed bookmaker, just in case he drift again on-course over the course of the afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Propelled 5.00pm Exeter 5/1 most bookmakers