Be Brave And Oppose The Jolly At Exeter

Stage Star has looked well above average when winning his first three starts of the season and he could well make me eat my words in the 3.00pm at Exeter this afternoon, but it is no secret that all is not well at the Paul Nicholls yard, and for that reason alone I am willing to take him on.

Dan Skelton’s Lac De Constance was a pretty impressive winner on his hurdling debut over C&D in mid-December on his first start after wind-surgery, and there is every reason to think he will improve considerably for the experience.

If he chases home the odds-on favourite we still make a profit from our each-way bet, but if the Nicholls horse has an off day, we could well have a decent priced winner here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Lac De Constance 3.00pm Exeter 7/1 most bookmakers