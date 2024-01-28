Punchestown On A Monday -Yes Please

A quiet Monday with just the one all-weather card which makes a change, but we still have two decent National Hunt cards in the UK plus Punchestown in Ireland to look through. With less than two months to go to the Cheltenham Festival we do hit a bit of a quiet spot as far as top class horses are concerned, but a winner is a winner regardless, and I am pretty sweet on the each way chances of Well Dressed in the maiden hurdle at 2.10pm.

She is up against some decent rivals including likely favourite Paggane and point-to-point winner Tareze who I will be watching like a hawk, but the selection has a pedigree to die for as a daughter of Westerner out of a winning Oscar mare and could be underestimated in the market ahead of her first start.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Well Dressed 2.10pm Punchestown 40/1 Skybet and Bet Victor