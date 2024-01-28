Lightly Raced Sort Could Go Close

Plenty of observers were pretty surprised when ex point-to-pointer Below The Radar showed enough speed to win over two miles in a bumper at Chepstow last November but win he did, landing odds of 9/4 for those who backed him.

Upped in trip for his hurdling bow this afternoon, he is fully expected to improve hand over first for the obstacles and the added half mile, and although I doubt he is Cheltenham bound, he could win a race or three before showing his true powers when sent over fences.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Below The Radar 1.30pm Hereford 13/8 William Hill