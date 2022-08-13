Punters Are Kept In The Dark

Windsor put on an interesting card this evening (despite a two-horse race to start with), and I am heading off there for my first bet in an intriguing maiden due off at 5.50pm.

Course and distance runner-up Ancestral Land was well backed first time out before coming second on his debut and is presumably a bit better than that, while Thunder Ball is another to consider with a third and a second, both over this C&D.

It would be a braver man than me to write off either of the pair, but I was more taken with the first run of Dark Jade, a two-length fourth at Ffos Las when sent off at odds of 16/1.

It is no secret that the Charlton horses can improve mentally for their first runs, and after hamperering and being hampered in the same race, that looks the case here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Dark Jade 5.50pm Windsor 11/2 Bet365