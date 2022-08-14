Lion Can Roar At Last

Three of the four meetings today are on the all-weather which may not be a bad thing as we await the forecast rain that may or may not change the going dramatically, and it makes good punting sense to stick with them for now until the ground is less of an unknown.

At Kempton I will go in one last time on the Saeed bin Suroor trained Wild Lion, who is a bit of a character but wears blinkers for the first time in the 3.30pm as connections look for a way to get him to give his all.

The winner of both start last year) at Newcastle on the all-weather), he returned with a promising third when beaten less than a length on the turf at Leicester before a poor run at Goodwood when beaten eight lengths in to eleventh he races off the same mark here but returns to what may well be a more suitable surface and with the headgear on, I am hoping for a much better run.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Wild Lion 3.30pm Kempton 11/2 Bet365