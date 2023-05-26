Punters Could Be In Clover Thanks To The Skelton Runner

The 3.55pm at Uttoxeter this afternoon does look to be the best race in the UK this afternoon and I am looking at Walk In Clover and thinking she sits quite nicely near the bottom of the weights here.

Trained by Dan Skelton and to be ridden by Tristan Durrell who claims 5lb off her back, she has won her last two starts over fences over this trip at Cheltenham (and there are no bad races there as we all know), and then over further at Southwell (both under today’s jockey), and off close to bottom weight here she has to have a solid each way opportunity.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Walk In Clover 3.55pm Uttoxeter 11/2 Bet365 and William Hill