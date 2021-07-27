Ralph Beckett Filly Looks Overpriced At Goodwood

Goodwood put on some competitive racing once again today and again, the softer ground will cause plenty of issues with some at or near the head of the markets, but with a bit of luck we can find some bigger priced options who ought to handle the underfoot conditions better than most.

One that leaps off the page to me is the Ralph Beckett trained Lullaby Moon, who is a big price when you consider she is taking a big drop in class after her last place in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot. Overfaced all season, this is a far more realistic assignment for the daughter of Belardo who has won in this grade before and better still, she seems at her best on a softer surface.

Factor in the fact that all her wins have been over this seven furlongs or shorter, and hopefully you can see why I think she is overpriced – fingers crossed she thinks so too!

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each-Way Lullaby Moon 2.25pm Goodwood 28/1 Bet365, BetVictor.