Epic Option At A Big Price

At first glance this looks a fiercely competitive handicaps – because it is – but if we can find one to place, let alone win we could well be in clover.

Fox Champion catches the eye but top-weight may be his undoing, while Dutch Decoy is weighted to turn around recent form with the well-fancied Magical Wish, but I am hoping for a huge run from Epic Endeavour at an equally big price.

Headed at the furlong pole when trying to make all the running over the mile at Newmarket he may be able to lead them a merry dance dropped back to seven furlongs, and off 1lb lower on a softer surface that he seems happy enough on, we will hopefully get a good run for our money granted a clear run and a decent start, of course.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each-Way Epic Endeavour 5.20pm Goodwood 14/1 Bet365