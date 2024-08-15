Rare Newbury Raider For Aidan Could Go Home With The Prize

It would be fair to suggest that master trainer Aidan O’Brien usually bloods his better horses at home in Ireland, but he sends Isambard Brunel over to debut in the mile maiden at 3.15pm and you have to wonder why?

Ryan Moore rides the son of Justify (no shock there), who is related to numerous winners but quite frankly nothing special, but he is another who holds plenty of top-class entries (Dewhurst, Royal Lodge, Champagne Stakes etc) and if he is fine tuned for his first run, I am hoping he will outclass these.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Isambard Brunel 3.15pm Newbury 7/2 most bookmakers