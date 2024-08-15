Angel Can Fly Home

Newbury is a track I love from both a racegoer and a punter perspective, and I will be watching the novice races with great interest this afternoon as I suspect they are full of future winners.

The 2.40pm over six furlongs sees the debut of the well-regarded Stiorra for Ollie Sanger and she is a filly I will be keeping tabs on, but I doubt she is forward enough to cope with Musical Angel first time out.

Andrew Balding’s horses are well-known for finding improvement for their debut outings, and the daughter of Dark Angel showed plenty of promise when second on her only outing, albeit close to three lengths behind Miss Fascinator, who had an experience edge that day.

The third was five lengths further back which gives the form a better look about it, and as she holds entries in the likes of the Mill Reef, the Rockfel, and the Cheveley Park Stakes later in the season, she is clearly held in some regard.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Musical Angel 2.40pm Newbury 4/1 Bet365