Regal Could Be Crowned At Doncaster

Further North at Doncaster, Newmarket trainer William Haggas loves to send one on an away day and on this occasion, her name is Sea Regal, a daughter of Sea The Stars who looks to have inherited her father’s stamina with a win over a mile and a quarter at Ripon last month when taking her maiden at the second attempt.

She kept on well that day suggesting the mile and a half here could suit her down to the ground, and if she improves again then she could win this before they step her up into richer company.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Sea Regal 2.40pm Doncaster 6/4 most bookmakers