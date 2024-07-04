Royal Ascot Fifth Out To Make Amends At Sandown

Sandown are the main attraction both this afternoon and Saturday, and it looks more than a little intriguing to see Archie Watson booking James Doyle to ride Norfolk Stakes fifth Aesterius in a Listed race at 2.30pm.

Far from disgraced at Royal Ascot and only beaten a length and a half at the line, I do suspect he may be better over a sixth furlong later in the season, though hopefully his class can carry him through this afternoon with the stiff uphill finish hopefully aiding his cause.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Aesterius 2.30pm Sandown Evens William Hill