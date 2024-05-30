REIGNING CHAMPION VAN GERWEN FACES LAUBY AT US DARTS MASTER

Michael van Gerwen will begin his defence of the bet365 US Darts Masters against American star Danny Lauby on Friday, with the draw and schedule for this weekend’s World Series of Darts event in New York now confirmed.

Following events in Bahrain and Den Bosch in January, the World Series resumes on May 31-June 1 in The Theater at Madison Square Garden, as 16 players battle it out for the £20,000 top prize in the Big Apple.

Friday’s first round at the iconic venue will see eight PDC superstars take on eight North American representatives for a place in Saturday’s final stages, with reigning champion Van Gerwen among the headline attractions.

Top seed Van Gerwen – a winner at the Dutch Darts Masters earlier this year – kicks off his campaign against two-time World Championship qualifier Lauby, who secured his PDC Tour Card at Qualifying School back in January.

The draw – which was made at Edge at Hudson Yards, New York’s highest outdoor skydeck, on Thursday – will also see World Champion and world number one Luke Humphries take on Canadian veteran David Cameron.

Teenage sensation Luke Littler – a World Series winner in Bahrain – will make his highly-anticipated US Darts Masters debut against Canadian number one Matt Campbell, in a repeat of their third round clash at the World Darts Championship in December.

Michael Smith lifted the title during the PDC’s first visit to New York in 2022, and the St Helens star will open his challenge against reigning North American Champion Jeff Smith, who also enjoyed a memorable run to the US Darts Masters final 12 months ago.

Nathan Aspinall – also a former US Darts Masters champion – faces Grand Slam quarter-finalist Stowe Buntz, with two-time World Champion Peter Wright pitted against CDC Cross Border Challenge winner Alex Spellman.

Gerwyn Price has been handed a tough opening assignment against Dutch-born American Jules van Dongen, while Rob Cross will play debutant Adam Sevada in the opening match of the tournament.

The World Series of Darts event will conclude on Saturday evening with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final during a bumper session of action in The Theater at MSG.

Meanwhile, Saturday’s afternoon session will feature the bet365 North American Championship, as the eight US and Canadian stars battle for that title and a potential place in the World Darts Championship and Grand Slam of Darts.

The 2024 bet365 US Darts Masters will be broadcast live through DAZN in the US and Canada, as well as in various other worldwide territories and exclusively in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Other live global coverage will be broadcast through Viaplay in various territories including the Netherlands, as well as via PDCTV in all countries outside Germany, Austria and Switzerland, with live coverage also available on ITVX.

Delayed ITV coverage in the UK will be as follows:

1700-2100 BST Saturday on ITV4 – showing First Round

1125-1525 BST Sunday on ITV4 – showing Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals & Final

2024 bet365 US Darts Masters Draw Bracket

(1) Michael van Gerwen v Danny Lauby

Rob Cross v Adam Sevada

(4) Luke Humphries v David Cameron

Nathan Aspinall v Stowe Buntz

(2) Luke Littler v Matt Campbell

Michael Smith v Jeff Smith

(3) Gerwyn Price v Jules van Dongen

Peter Wright v Alex Spellman

bet365 US Darts Masters

Friday May 31 (1900 EST)

First Round

Rob Cross v Adam Sevada

Nathan Aspinall v Stowe Buntz

Peter Wright v Alex Spellman

Gerwyn Price v Jules van Dongen

Michael van Gerwen v Danny Lauby

Luke Humphries v David Cameron

Luke Littler v Matt Campbell

Michael Smith v Jeff Smith

Saturday June 1 (1900 EST)

Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals & Final