Ex-French Gelding Won’t Mind The Softer Conditions

A second each way selection is unusual for me, but I cannot resist a little on the ex-French gelding Beshtani in the mile plus handicap.

Formerly in the care of Francis Henri Graffard where the son of Siyouni placed at Listed level and won at Lyon Parilly, Clairefontaine, and Chantilly, he changed hands for 340,000 Guineas before moving to the Newmarket yard of Hamad Al-Jahani who puts cheekpieces on the four-year-old for the first time, and if he is to live up his price tag, surely he has to go close in the Class Two handicap.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Beshtani 2.35pm Epsom 14/1 most bookmakers