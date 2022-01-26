Rely On Renommee At Doncaster

Yet again a disappointing turnout with just the seven runners leaving us severely limited when it comes to an each-way play, and at first glance I thought we were in Ireland, with three of the seven travelling over looking to plunder the prize money in this Listed contest.

All three have solid chances in my book, but I am willing to take a chance here on French import La Renommee, who I am hoping has that little bit more stamina to see her home today. A winner at Les Sables-d’Olonne in September over a furlong further than she faces here, she came close to following up with a short neck second at Auteuil in October before changing hands for 120,000 Euros at the sales.

She makes her debut for Dr Richard Newland here, and will hopefully be ignored by most punters in this field, making her a value call for a spot in the first two home.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way La Renommee 1.50pm Doncaster 13/2 888sport.com