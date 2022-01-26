Vienna Courting Success

Back to my old mate Nigel Twiston-Davies for our second bet this Friday when he sends Vienna Court to Huntingdon, looking to make it a hat-trick after two ins in a row at Cheltenham.

Last time out she managed to get the better of the very useful Simply The Betts by close to two lengths in a decent handicap, and although she was getting lumps of weight from the runner-up, this does look an easier race.

Her stable are going well with a couple of recent wins, and she is 8lb the superior of market rival Maskada on official ratings, and if she can put in a clear round (she can make the odd error), then this could, or even should, be hers for the taking.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 2pt Win Vienna Court 2.35pm Huntingdon 4/5 most bookmakers